"Between Queens" — Liz Barlow and Donna Lewis talk new comedy show coming to VB on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Comedians Liz Barlow and Donna Lewis stop by Coast Live to discuss "Between Queens," an upcoming show coming to the FunnyBone in Virginia Beach, featuring a cast of talented Black women comics.

Between Queens is a hilarious stage show where the audience gets in on the fun. We start with stand up comedy from four of the funniest ladies on the east coast, and then it’s turn up time! We wanna hear your two cents on all our comical topics. Bring your family, bring your friends, bring your spouse. Don’t worry – anything you say can’t and won’t be used against you. We’ll keep it Between Queens!



For tickets and more information, visit vb.funnybone.com.

