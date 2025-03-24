Chef Matthew May makes his Bacon-Wrapped Dates recipe on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May from Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen in Virginia Beach joins Coast Live to share how to make a delicious sweet & savory treat: bacon-wrapped dates!
Here's what you'll need to get started:
- 12 dates, pitted
- 6 slices smoked bacon, cut in half
- 12 smoked almonds (optional)
- 4-TBLS. unsalted butter
- 4-TBLS. blue cheese
- 1-tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1/8-tsp. cracked black pepper
Learn about group classes with Chef Matthew May at www.matthewmay.org. Upcoming classes include:
- April 5: “Vertical Port Wine Tasting”
- April 12: “Hale to the Ale”
- May 17: “Breakfast for Dinner”
- June 14: “Celebrating Dad with Bourbon”