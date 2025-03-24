Chef Matthew May makes his Bacon-Wrapped Dates recipe on Coast Live

Watch Now
Chef Matthew May makes his Bacon-Wrapped Dates recipe

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May from Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen in Virginia Beach joins Coast Live to share how to make a delicious sweet & savory treat: bacon-wrapped dates!

Here's what you'll need to get started:

  • 12 dates, pitted
  • 6 slices smoked bacon, cut in half
  • 12 smoked almonds (optional)
  • 4-TBLS. unsalted butter
  • 4-TBLS. blue cheese
  • 1-tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/8-tsp. cracked black pepper

Learn about group classes with Chef Matthew May at www.matthewmay.org. Upcoming classes include:

