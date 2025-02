The following information was provided by the Camden County Sheriff's Office

Name: Sophia Burns

Age: 15

Date last seen: Feb. 5, 2025, around 4:00 a.m.

Last known location: South Mills, NC

Physical description: White female with brown hair with burgundy streaks and brown eyes; five foot, two inches; 120 pounds.

More details: Last seen wearing white sweatshirt, green cargo pants, black Converse shoes

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 338-5046