James City County Police looking for 48-year-old Angel Graves

The following information was provided by INSERT POLICE ORGANIZATION

Name: Angel Graves

Age: 48

Date last seen: Early morning hours of May 2

Last known location: was last seen in person at her home on Diascund Road in James City County; was later spotted on a Flock Safety camera near Norge Elementary School.

Physical description: approximately 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

More details: gray Nissan Rogue with Virginia license plate UCP2405; Due to existing health concerns, she may be in need of medical assistance and is considered missing and endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.