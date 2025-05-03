Watch Now
James City County Police looking for 48-year-old Angel Graves

Name: Angel Graves

Age: 48

Date last seen: Early morning hours of May 2

Last known location: was last seen in person at her home on Diascund Road in James City County; was later spotted on a Flock Safety camera near Norge Elementary School.

Physical description: approximately 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

More details: gray Nissan Rogue with Virginia license plate UCP2405; Due to existing health concerns, she may be in need of medical assistance and is considered missing and endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

