CODI Alert issued for missing Poquoson 15-year-old girl

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police and the Poquoson Police Department.

Name: Aubrey Michelle Lymon

Age: 15

Date last seen: May 7, 2025

Last known location: The area of 101 St. Claire Circle in Yorktown.

Physical description: Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'2" and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

More details: The disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Poquoson Police Department at (757) 890-3621 (24hr dispatch) or visit https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/ [vsp.virginia.gov].