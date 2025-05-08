Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

CODI Alert issued for missing Poquoson 15-year-old girl

The Poquoson Police Department says 15-year-old Aubrey Michelle Lymon was last seen in Yorktown Wednesday.
aubrey michelle lymon.png
Virginia State Police
15-year-old Aubrey Michelle Lymon is missing from Poquoson.
aubrey michelle lymon.png
Aubrey Michelle Lymon
Posted
and last updated

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police and the Poquoson Police Department.

Name: Aubrey Michelle Lymon

Age: 15

Date last seen: May 7, 2025

Last known location: The area of 101 St. Claire Circle in Yorktown.

Physical description: Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'2" and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

More details: The disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Poquoson Police Department at (757) 890-3621 (24hr dispatch) or visit https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/ [vsp.virginia.gov].

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Big Brother Casting Call