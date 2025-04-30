Chesapeake police looking for 5 missing family members last seen Monday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are looking for five missing family members, two adults and three minors. Police say they were reported missing by a concerned family member, who said this is not normal behavior.

The five missing family member's names and descriptions are as follows:



Alejandra Portorreal Frias: 31, Hispanic female, 5'2" tall and 225 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Rafael Portorreal Frias: 39, Hispanic male, 6'2" and 190 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

Genesis Portorreal: 14, Hispanic female, 5'4", has brown eyes and black hair.

Moises Portorreal: 12, Hispanic male, 5'6", has brown eyes and black hair.

Isaias Portorreal: 11, Hispanic male, 5', has brown eyes and black hair.

They were last seen on Monday, April 28 and reported missing by the family member on Wednesday, police say.

Police say the family is believed to be traveling in a white 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe with Virginia tags VRC-4620. The vehicle was seen in Laurel, Maryland on Monday, April 28, around 11 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesapeake Police. Citizens may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com or on your smartphone app store P3tips.