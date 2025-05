The following information was provided by Virginia State Police.

Name: Lawrence Scott Christian

Age: 65 years old

Date last seen: May 6, 2025, around 4 p.m.

Last known location: 12411 Gayton Road in Henrico County

Physical description: 6'1" 150 pounds, white male with green eyes, and brown and gray hair.

More details: Possibly wearing a sweatshirt and shorts

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-5000