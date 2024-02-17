Chesapeake police look for missing 70-year-old woman last seen on Graphite Trail

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are looking for a missing 70-year-old woman.

Melody Moen was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday at her home in the 400 block of Graphite Trail, according to the CPD. She was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Moen is about 5'6" and 182 pounds, according to police. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police say she might be traveling in a white Lincoln Corsair.

Anyone with information about Moen's whereabouts should contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161 or submit a tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, P3Tips.com or on the P3Tips app. Police say that callers are never required to testify in court and if a caller's tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.