The following information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department.

Name: Tiffany Robinson

Age: 15

Date last seen: Jan. 24, 2025

Last known location: 500 block of Longdale Crescent, leaving the area on foot.

Physical description: 5'5" and 140 pounds; has a nose piercing.

More details: She is known to frequent the Norfolk area, particularly near Norfolk State University and Booker T. Washington High School.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-382-6161.