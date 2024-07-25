Watch Now
Chesapeake police looking for missing 65-year-old man last seen Tuesday

bill wolf
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jul 25, 2024

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are looking for a missing 65-year-old man last seen on Tuesday.

Bill Wolf was last seen by his wife on July 23 after 3 p.m. leaving their home in the 2000 block of Athens Court, police say. Police say he left the house after having a mental illness episode.

Police say he was in a silver 2008 Ford F150 pickup with Virginia license plate IBDWOLF.

Police shared the following description of Wolf: 5' 8” and approximately 188 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Untitled design - 2024-07-25T113447.820.jpg

Anyone with information on Wolf's whereabouts is asked to call police at 757-382-6161. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

