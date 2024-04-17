City of Franklin Police Department looking for missing 62-year-old

FRANKLIN, NC. — The City of Franklin Police Department has asked the public's help in locating a 62-year-old woman last seen Monday morning.

Police said Ms. Aletha Hoffler was last seen at an Econo Lodge hotel at 1660 Armory Drive in Franklin.

Ms. Hoffler departed the hotel at around 11:30 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is known to have ties to the City of Franklin and Gates County, North Carolina.

Anyone who sees Ms. Hoffler or is aware of her whereabouts is asked to call police at 757-562-8575, or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.