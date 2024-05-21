James City County Police looking for missing man

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County Police are looking for a missing man who is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Jonathan Wright, 36, was reported missing at around 11 a.m. on May 11. He was last seen the morning of May 9.

James City County Police Jonathan Wright

Wright reportedly left on foot from the 5000 block of Centerville Road towards Richmond Road, according to police.

Wright reportedly walks this path often, but this time, he did not return and has not made contact with his family.

Wright is described as a black male around 6 foot, weighing 130 lbs.

At the time of his disappearance, he was reportedly wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. Authorities do not believe he has any communication devices.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding Wright's whereabouts to contact 911 or (757) 566-0112.