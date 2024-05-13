Missing 19-year-old with 'intellectual disabilities' considered endangered: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a missing 19-year-old they say has "intellectual disabilities."

DaQuan Sims was last seen just before noon on Monday in the 1800 block of High Street, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black and white tennis shoes.

Portsmouth Police Department

Sims is a Black man with a light complexion, according to police. He is 6'1" and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds.

Police say that Sims is considered endangered.

Anyone with information about Sims's whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, **TIPS (**8477), the "P3 Tips" app or online. Crime Line callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court and if a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.