GRANDY, N.C. — Cody Wellons Carden was last seen near 200 Garrention Road in Grandy, North Carolina. That's near Sanctuary Vineyards Outer Banks Winery.

He was last seen on foot at about 7 p.m on Jan. 25, wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

Carden is approximately 5'10" with a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Currituck County Sheriff's Office at 252-453-3633.