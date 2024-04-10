Watch Now
Newport News police look for missing, endangered woman last seen on Willow Green Dr.

Posted at 10:10 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 22:10:08-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are looking for a missing 32-year-old woman they say is endangered.

Brittany Sturdill was last seen Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. at 1041 Willow Green Drive heading toward Old Oyster Point Road, according to police. She was wearing a black and tan tie-dyed shirt, blue jeans and flat shoes with a black bow.

Sturdill is 5'4" and about 190 pounds, according to an NNPD release.

Police say that she is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information about Sturdill's whereabouts should call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.

