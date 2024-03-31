Watch Now
Police search for missing 12-year-old Portsmouth boy last seen on Piedmont Ave.

HYSM NASCEIA JOHNSON
Posted at 7:54 AM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 07:54:48-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are searching for 12-year-old Nasceia Johnson, last seen on Friday morning, Mar. 29 near the 1800 block of Piedmont Avenue.

Police say Johnson was wearing ripped gray or black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

Johnson is Black, 5'7" and 100 pounds. He is described as having a lighter complexion, brown eyes and black hair with a fade.

Anyone with information on Nasceia Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at (757) 393-8536.

