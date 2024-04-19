Portsmouth police look for 'endangered' missing woman last seen on Greenwood Dr

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen Friday morning.

Zaire Kee was last seen on April 19, between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive, according to investigators.

Kee is considered endangered and "has a history of mental illness," according to police. She is a Black woman, about 5'2" and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about Kee's whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, **TIPS (**8477), the "P3 Tipps" app or the online. Police say that Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court and if a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, callers could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.