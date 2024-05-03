Portsmouth police look for missing 16-year-old last seen April 25

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Jamiyah Chatmon was last seen on April 25 near the 1600 block of Darren Circle, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on Jamiyah's whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–853 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, **TIPS (**8477), the "P3 Tips" app, or online. Police say that tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court and if a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen drugs or property, the caller could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.