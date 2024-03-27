Watch Now
Portsmouth Police looking for missing 68-year-old considered endangered

Wendell Richardson, 68-years-old, African American, 6'1, 200 pounds
Portsmouth Police Department
Posted at 4:07 PM, Mar 27, 2024
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth said they were looking for 68-year-old Wendell Richardson, he is considered endangered and has medical conditions that are controlled through medications.

He was last seen on March 23, 2024, in the 1500 block of Crystal Lake Drive, according to police.

Richardson is described as a black male, 6'1, and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536.

