Portsmouth police looking for missing man last seen June 4

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth said they are looking for 41-year-old I’Ronn Reshad Daniels.

Daniels was last seen on June 4 at around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Princeton Place, according to police.

Daniels is described as having short back hair, brown eyes, and a name tattoo on his neck. He is 5'4 and 157 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black or grey hoodie with jeans and a baseball cap.

Daniels is believed to be having a possible behavioral health crisis, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Daniels' whereabouts is asked to contact police at 757-393-8536.