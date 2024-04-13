Portsmouth police search for missing sisters last seen near King Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for two children after they went missing Thursday.

Sisters Serenity Reyes, 12, and Marie Reyes, 11, were last seen near the 4100 block of King Street, according to police.

Serenity is 5'0," 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a black bookbag with a skateboarding character on it, according to PD. Marie is 5'2," between 80 and 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt saying "I Like Hugs Just Kidding" in white letters and carrying a bookbag with "Marie" all over it.

Police say both girls are Hispanic and were wearing black or white Nikes.

Anyone with information about the Reyes sisters' whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477), the “P3 Tips” app or online. Police say that callers can remain anonymous, and a tip that leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property could be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.