Suffolk police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

The following information was provided by the Suffolk Police Department.

Name: Jamorrie Elliot

Age: 15

Date last seen: Jan. 31, 2025

Last known location: 1700 block of Columbus Ave in Portsmouth. He was dropped off by family.

Physical description: Black; black hair and brown eyes; 5'2" and about 90 pounds. He has “Kylita” tattooed on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

More details: Elliot has been in contact with family, but has not returned home. Police described him as a runaway juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.