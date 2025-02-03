Suffolk police searching for missing 51-year-old woman

The following information was provided by the Suffolk Police Department

Name: Serina Erica Robinson

Age: 51

Date last seen OR Date reported missing: January 30, 2025

Last known location: 500 Block of Reed Court

Physical description: Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot, six inches tall and approximately 242 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater, brown pants, black shoes, and a white jacket. She has a lazy left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-514-7915.