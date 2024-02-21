VBPD searching for missing 68-year-old last seen at 7-11 on Windsor Oaks Blvd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are searching for missing 68-year-old Donald Basham, Jr., last seen at the 7-11 on Windsor Oaks Blvd. and S. Independence Blvd..

Police say on Feb. 21 around 7 a.m., Basham Jr. left his group home in the 1000 block of Glen Willow Drive and was last seen wearing a burgundy hat, grey jacket, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Basham, Jr. frequents the 7-11, Kroger and Dollar Tree off of Windsor Oaks Blvd. and Holland Rd., according to police.

Basham, Jr. is 5'8" and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, but police say he is mostly bald.

If you have information about Basham, Jr.'s whereabouts you're asked to contact a VBPD Missing Person's Detective at (757) 385-4101.

