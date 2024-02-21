Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

VBPD searching for missing 68-year-old last seen at 7-11 on Windsor Oaks Blvd.

HYSM DONALD BASHAM JR.
Virginia Beach Police Department
HYSM DONALD BASHAM JR.
Posted at 5:44 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 17:44:37-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are searching for missing 68-year-old Donald Basham, Jr., last seen at the 7-11 on Windsor Oaks Blvd. and S. Independence Blvd..

Police say on Feb. 21 around 7 a.m., Basham Jr. left his group home in the 1000 block of Glen Willow Drive and was last seen wearing a burgundy hat, grey jacket, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Basham, Jr. frequents the 7-11, Kroger and Dollar Tree off of Windsor Oaks Blvd. and Holland Rd., according to police.

Basham, Jr. is 5'8" and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, but police say he is mostly bald.

If you have information about Basham, Jr.'s whereabouts you're asked to contact a VBPD Missing Person's Detective at (757) 385-4101.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 3 Everyday Hero

Everyday Hero at VB Fishing Pier