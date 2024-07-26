Virginia Beach police searching for critically missing adult

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a critically missing adult, according to a release from Virginia State Police.

Stephen Lee Persutti, 44, was last seen at around midnight on July 26 on Coleridge Court in Virginia Beach.

He was last seen driving a gray 2017 Ford Fusion with a Virginia Licence plate reading JFV8037.

Virginia State Police

Persutti is described as 5'8", 193 lbs, with brown eyes, and gray-brown hair.

His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 757-385-8173.