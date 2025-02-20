CCSO searching for senior last seen at an assisted living facility

The following information was provided by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Karen Leigh Martin

Age: n/a

Date last seen: Feb. 18, 3:30 a.m.

Last known location: An assisted living facility in Moyock, NC

Physical description: Older lady with gray hair

More details: She was last known to be in the company of Wendy Ambrose (pictured below). They were traveling in a silver 2016 Nissan Pathfinder with a North Carolina license plate number of TEF-2004.

Currituck County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 252-453-3633