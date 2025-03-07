Chesapeake police looking for missing 67-year-old man

The following information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Ronnie Darnell Jones

Age: 67

Date last seen: March 6, 2025 around 6 p.m.

Last known location: Driving from his residence in the 1200 block of Wingfield Ave in Chesapeake.

Physical description: 6’3” tall and about 175 lbs with a small beard.

More details: The vehicle he was driving is a light blue Chrysler two door convertible with VA tags, DEB040. There is concern for Mr. Jones’ safety because it was reported that he has memory issues and requires daily medication that he does not have with him. The vehicle was last around 7:30 a.m. this morning traveling westbound from the Virginia Dare Memorial Bridge in the Outer Banks area of North Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-382-6161 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.