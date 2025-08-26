Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chesapeake police looking for missing, endangered 18-year-old

Anthony Cole Pavona
Chesapeake Police Department
Posted

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Anthony Cole Pavona

Age: 18

Date last seen: August 25, 2025

Last known location: Dunedin area of the Western Branch section of Chesapeake

Physical description: Anthony is described as being between 5’8” and 5’9” tall, weighing approximately 120–130 pounds, and wearing glasses. His clothing description is unknown at this time.

More details: Due to concerns for his mental state, Anthony is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161 or 911

