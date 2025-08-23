Codi Alert issued for 16-year-old out of Fredericksburg: VSP

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Alexandar Chase Lopez

Age: 16

Date last seen: August 22nd, 2025 at 6:39 p.m.

Last known location: Charlotte Street in Fredericksburg, Virginia

Physical description: White male with brown Hair and brown eyes. He Is 5'5 in height, and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark gray sweatpants.

More details: Virginia State Police say his Disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122