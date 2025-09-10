Chesapeake police searching for missing 16-year-old

The following information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Jazmyne Lanae Ballard

Age: 16

Date last seen: Aug. 21 around 1 a.m., she reportedly left the residence between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Last known location: Her home, which is in the 3100 Block of Fairview Street

Physical description: 5'2", 200 pounds. She wears glasses and has acne scars on her face.

More details: She has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and is not currently taking her prescribed medication. Family members have expressed concern for her safety, as she was recently messaging an unknown subject.

Jazmyne’s frequent locations include Old Dominion University, Digg Park in Norfolk, and the area of 38th Street near ODU in Norfolk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161 or the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.