The following information was provided by Hampton Police

Name: Bentley Wilson

Age: 10

Date last seen: March 12, 11:43 a.m.

Last known location: Fordham area of Hampton near the 7-Eleven and Subway at Phelps Circle and East Pembroke Avenue.

Physical description: 5-foot-2, 117 lbs, brown eyes and brown hair. Last seen wearing black jeans, pink hoodie, black shoes.

More details: He is considered endangered due to his age, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-727-6111