Have you seen him? Chesapeake police searching for this man; family concerned for his well-being

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department
Name: Sean Stogsdill
Age: 38
Date last seen: April 4, 2025
Last known location: Parking lot of Chesapeake General Hospital, 736 Battlefield Blvd. North
Physical description: Blonde hair, blue eyes, 5'10", 165 lbs
More details: Last seen wearing black hat, brown/maroon shirt, gray shorts. He has a tattoo of a rubber duck with stars around it on his left hand and a cross tattoo on his right forearm
Police say Stogsdill suffers from mental issues and may need medical attention. His family is concerned about his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-382-6161.