Have you seen him? Chesapeake police searching for this man; family concerned for his well-being

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Sean Stogsdill

Age: 38

Date last seen: April 4, 2025

Last known location: Parking lot of Chesapeake General Hospital, 736 Battlefield Blvd. North

Physical description: Blonde hair, blue eyes, 5'10", 165 lbs

More details: Last seen wearing black hat, brown/maroon shirt, gray shorts. He has a tattoo of a rubber duck with stars around it on his left hand and a cross tattoo on his right forearm

Police say Stogsdill suffers from mental issues and may need medical attention. His family is concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-382-6161.