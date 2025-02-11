James City County police looking for missing and endangered teen

The following information was provided by the James City County Police Department:
Name: Adelynn Johnson
Age: 14
Date reported missing: Feb. 11 at 1:15 p.m.
Last known location: Her home on Colony Point Road
Physical description: White; about 5’ 2" and 140 lbs.; brown hair; wears glasses
More details: On Feb. 11, Johnson left her home on Colony Point Road unexpectedly between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. without a cell phone. Police do not know where she is going.
Police consider Johnson to be endangered.
There is a significant police presence in the area of Colony Point Road as an active search is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or dispatch at 757-566-0112.