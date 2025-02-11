Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

James City County police looking for missing and endangered teen

Untitled design (35).jpg
James City County Police Department
Untitled design (35).jpg
Posted

The following information was provided by the James City County Police Department:

Name: Adelynn Johnson

Age: 14

Date reported missing: Feb. 11 at 1:15 p.m.

Last known location: Her home on Colony Point Road

Physical description: White; about 5’ 2" and 140 lbs.; brown hair; wears glasses

More details: On Feb. 11, Johnson left her home on Colony Point Road unexpectedly between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. without a cell phone. Police do not know where she is going.

Police consider Johnson to be endangered.

There is a significant police presence in the area of Colony Point Road as an active search is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or dispatch at 757-566-0112.

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device