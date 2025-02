The following information was provided by the James City County Police Department

Name: Denise Reed

Age: 62

Date last seen: Jan. 31

Last known location: A medical facility in James City County

Physical description: Wearing purple legging style pants, a light blue/purple shirt, a cream jacket, and black shoes.

More details: N/A

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Campbell of JCCPD at 757-603-6043 or Det. Tittle of FPD at 540-654-5778.