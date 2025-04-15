Newport News Police searching for missing 14-year-old

The following information was provided by Newport News Police Department.

Name: Elijah Chandler

Age: 14

Date last seen: April 14

Last known location: Hertzler Road

Physical description: Chandler has dreadlocks. He is 5'5" and weighs 125 pounds.

More details: He was wearing all black clothing and white Air Force One shoes, and was also in possession of a large red, white and black backpack. The backpack had the wording “Hurricane HRH” at the top and “Syncere Faith” at the bottom. He was last seen riding a red bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-247-2500.