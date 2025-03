The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department

Name: De’Asjah M. Jones

Portsmouth Police Department

Age: 13

Date last seen: March 18, 2025 at 5:15 p.m.

Last known location: 1100 block of Virginia Avenue

Physical description: Black female; black hair; 4’ 11” and 85 pounds. She was last seen wearing a reddish-pink puffy jacket, black jeans, and black and white Jordans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–393–8536. You can also leave a tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.