The following information was provided:

Name: Tinaya Poe

Age: 15

Date last seen: March 24

Last known location: 600 block of Lanier Cresent

Physical description: 5'6", 123 pounds

More details: Last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and grey or white Nike high tops.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-393-8536