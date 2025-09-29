Portsmouth police searching for critically missing

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Jashawn Okoye Myrick

Age: 27

Date last seen: Myrick was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Last known location: 2500 block of Oakleaf Place in Portsmouth

Physical description: Myrick is 6'1" and 265 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was possibly wearing a black jacket with brown sleeves and a red collar, blue jeans and gray New Balance shoes.

More details: The disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-804-393-8814