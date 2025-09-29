Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Portsmouth police searching for critically missing

Portsmouth police searching for critically missing man
JASHAWN OKOYE MYRICK
Posted

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Jashawn Okoye Myrick

Age: 27

Date last seen: Myrick was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Last known location: 2500 block of Oakleaf Place in Portsmouth

Physical description: Myrick is 6'1" and 265 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was possibly wearing a black jacket with brown sleeves and a red collar, blue jeans and gray New Balance shoes.

More details: The disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-804-393-8814

