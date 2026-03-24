Portsmouth police searching for missing 23-year-old woman: PPD

The following information was provided by Portsmouth Police Department

Name: Teya Sanaa Turner

Age: 23

Date last seen: 11:55 a.m. on March 23

Last known location: 5400 block of High Street

Physical description: 5 foot 4 inches, 170 lbs, butterfly tattoo on lower back. Black female, brown eyes, black hair in a bob cut. Wearing a grey Grocery Outlet shirt, black jeans with green and white All-Star sneakers, and a crossbody bag

More details: Turner may be experiencing behavioral health complications

Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536