Senior Alert issued for missing 84-year-old woman in Virginia Beach

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police and Virginia Beach Police.

Name: Marian Weaver Byers

Age: 83

Date last seen: July 14, around 2:35 p.m.

Last known location: She was last seen at the 700 block of Weich Lane in Virginia Beach.

Physical description: 5'2"; Hazel eyes and gray hair; Possibly wearing a yellow button-up shirt, black jeans, black sunglasses, white shoes and may be carrying a cane.

More details: She is possibly driving a gold 2010 Ford Escape with a Virginia tag reading GOD4MWB. The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Virginia Beach police say that her family has not been in contact with her since she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia Beach Missing Persons Detective at 757-385-4101 or the non-emergency number at 757-385-5000.