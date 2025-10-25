Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Senior alert issued on behave of York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office for missing woman: VSP

Virginia State Police
The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Marie Jean Havner

Age: 87

October 24th at 5:32 p.m.

100 block of Bethany Terrace in Yorktown

Has brown eyes, black hair and is 5'3" inches in height

More details: She suffers from cognitive impairment and police say the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York-Poquoson Sheriff's office 24/7 dispatch at 757-890-3621

