Senior alert issued on behave of York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office for missing woman: VSP

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police
Name: Marie Jean Havner
Age: 87
Date last seen:
October 24th at 5:32 p.m.
Last known location:
100 block of Bethany Terrace in Yorktown
Physical description:
Has brown eyes, black hair and is 5'3" inches in height
More details: She suffers from cognitive impairment and police say the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call the York-Poquoson Sheriff's office 24/7 dispatch at 757-890-3621