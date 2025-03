The following information was provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department

Name: Kristina Roble

Age: 21

Date last seen: Mar. 3

Last known location: 4400 Block of Bonney Road in Virginia Beach

Physical description: 5'1", 160 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes

More details: Wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes. She is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (757) 385-4101