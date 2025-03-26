Virginia Beach police looking for missing woman Liza Ann Eckhardt

The following information was provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department

Name: Liza Ann Eckhardt

Age: 58

Date last seen: March 25 around 3 p.m.

Last known location: Residence is in 2200 block of Mill Crossing Drive

Physical description: Blonde hair, hazel eyes, clothing unknown, height is 5-foot-6, and weight is 220 lbs.

More details: She drives a 2007 Honda Accord with the license plate LIZA

Police say Eckhardt is considered endangered, but did not specify beyond that. She does not have her cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-385-4101