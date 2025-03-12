Virginia State Police issue critically missing alert for Hampton man

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police on behalf of Hampton Police.

Name: Henry Larvell Jordan Jr.

Age: 42

Date last seen: Tuesday, March 11 between midnight and 2 a.m.

Last known location: 2400 block of West Weaver Road

Physical description: Black male, 156 lbs, 5-foot-6, brown eyes and black hair

More details: This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Hampton Police Department [24/7 dispatch] with any information regarding their whereabouts at (757) 728-2070 or you may find complete information at https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/