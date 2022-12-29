2022: A look back into this years' most read articles

As the year comes to an end, News 3 is looking back on what stories were top-clicked by our viewers.
Some may come as a surprise and others may not shock you at all.
Take a look below at our top ten stories of 2022:
Law enforcement in Chesapeake are trying to figure out what exactly led up to a man shooting and killing 6 people at a Walmart and injuring others before taking his own life Tuesday.
The Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol Unit is mourning the loss of one of its horses.
The department announced that its horse Mick died after experiencing a medical emergency while patrolling the Oceanfront on April 8.
FBI joins search for missing Hampton toddler, Codi Bigsby
-
Search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby: Police searching dumpster at apartment complex
-
- Chesapeake Fire responds to industrial fire at Perdue Farms facility
When crews arrived they found a large soybean processing tank with flames showing from the top. Firefighters climbed multiple flights of stairs using multiple hose lines to battle the fire.
- Chesapeake schools 'don't have a choice' when it comes to allowing 'Satan Club': Law professor
Satan Club update
- 16,000-pound whale washes up on shore in OBX
The peak season is January and February for humpbacks. One washed up on the shore of the Outer Banks between Avon and Buxton on Dec. 8. The National Park Service said its death is likely due to the fishing line wrapped around its tail fluke.
- EXECUTIVE ORDERS
- Gov. Youngkin signs 11 executive actions on first day in office, ending critical race theory in schools, vaccine mandates for state employees
-
Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive actions on his first day in office, including orders allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates in Virginia schools, withdrawing from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and ending "the use of divisive concepts, including critical race theory, in public education."
- Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive actions on his first day in office, including orders allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates in Virginia schools, withdrawing from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and ending "the use of divisive concepts, including critical race theory, in public education."
- Officials: Spirit of Norfolk 'possibly a total loss' after catching fire Tuesday afternoon
-
Tour boat captain helps save passengers during Spirit of Norfolk fire
-
- Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
-
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
-
- 2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets set record early sellout
-
Announcing the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway!
-
What was your favorite story or most impactful in 2022?
News 3 is wishing you a Happy New Year and we can't wait to see what 2023 brings us and our viewers!