2022: A look back into this years' most read articles

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 1:23 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 13:58:29-05

As the year comes to an end, News 3 is looking back on what stories were top-clicked by our viewers.

Some may come as a surprise and others may not shock you at all.

Take a look below at our top ten stories of 2022:

Chesapeake mass shooting

Law enforcement in Chesapeake are trying to figure out what exactly led up to a man shooting and killing 6 people at a Walmart and injuring others before taking his own life Tuesday.

6 dead, plus shooter following Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting; more hurt

Mourning loss

The Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol Unit is mourning the loss of one of its horses.

The department announced that its horse Mick died after experiencing a medical emergency while patrolling the Oceanfront on April 8.

Mick the Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol horse

FBI joins search for missing Hampton toddler, Codi Bigsby

    • Search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby: Police searching dumpster at apartment complex
       According to police, around 9 a.m., they were called to the 100 block of Ranalet Drive for a missing juvenile. When they arrived at the scene, they spoke with Codi's father, who said he was last seen in his home.
  • Chesapeake Fire responds to industrial fire at Perdue Farms facility
    When crews arrived they found a large soybean processing tank with flames showing from the top. Firefighters climbed multiple flights of stairs using multiple hose lines to battle the fire.
  • Chesapeake schools 'don't have a choice' when it comes to allowing 'Satan Club': Law professor
    Satan Club update
     Parents of Chesapeake Public Schools are voicing concerns about a new club called the After-School Satan Club. It was planned to have its first meeting in a few weeks at a B.M. Williams Primary School.
  • 16,000-pound whale washes up on shore in OBX
    The peak season is January and February for humpbacks. One washed up on the shore of the Outer Banks between Avon and Buxton on Dec. 8. The National Park Service said its death is likely due to the fishing line wrapped around its tail fluke.
  • EXECUTIVE ORDERS

What was your favorite story or most impactful in 2022?
News 3 is wishing you a Happy New Year and we can't wait to see what 2023 brings us and our viewers!

