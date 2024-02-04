Watch Now
23-year-old man killed in single-car crash: Norfolk Police

Posted at 8:07 AM, Feb 04, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk say a 23-year-old man is dead following a Saturday night crash on Chesapeake Boulevard.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection with Fishermans Road. Police say they responded to find a car had struck a tree.

Initially, police said the driver, 23-year-old Jeffery Pleasant of Richmond, had been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police announced Pleasant's death Sunday morning.

A passenger in the vehicle was also hurt, but is expected to be okay, according to officers.

Norfolk Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

