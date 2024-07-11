7 facts you didn't know about 7-Eleven in Virginia on 7/11

On this day, July 11, also known as 7-Eleven day, the convenience store giant welcomes guests to come in for a free Slurpee.

But you may not know that Virginia has unique status in the U.S. with 7-Eleven stores. Here are some fun facts and stats about the 7-Elevens in Virginia.

1. Virginia has the fourth-most 7-Eleven stores in the U.S. with approximately 900 locations.

2. While California, Texas and Florida — whose populations dwarf Virginia's — have the most stores, Virginia has significantly more 7-Eleven locations per capita with about one location per 10,000 people.

3. Virginia Beach has the eighth-most 7-Eleven locations of any city in the U.S. with about 80, or one per every 5,500 people.

4. Virginia is one of 30 states that has 7-Eleven stores; the other 20 have none, according to 7-Eleven's website.

5. Virginia's 7-Eleven locations constitute nine percent of all 7-Elevens in the U.S.

6. 7-Eleven reigns supreme in Virginia with about seven times more locations than top competitors Fas Mart, Wawa, and Sheetz.

7. Zooming out a bit, 7-Eleven is headquartered in Texas, but owned by a Japanese retail company called Seven & I Holdings.

Data provided by 7-Eleven's website, HasData.com, and ScrapeHero.com.