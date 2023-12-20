Watch Now
'A nightmare you can’t wake up from:' Chesapeake parents seek justice for 14-year-old son who was shot, killed

Posted at 5:03 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 17:03:15-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A mother and father are searching for answers after their 14-year-old son was shot and killed nearly three months ago.

Clayton and Shannon Winston say it’s been very difficult without their son, Emmanuel Winston.

“Not seeing his face, not hearing his voice,” his mom described, trying to hold back tears.

Officers with the Chesapeake Police Department say that five people —three boys and two men —were injured the evening of Saturday, Sept. 23, during a shooting on Drayton Road in the South Norfolk area.

Emmanuel Winston died from his injuries. The other victims survived, according to police.

The Winstons say a fight happened outside their home, just a few houses down the street and that Emmanuel went to see what was happening.

“I wish he would have never come outside that day,” Clayton Winston stated.

As of Dec. 20, a spokesperson for CPD reported that no arrests had been made in connection with this crime. “Detectives are following up on suspect leads,” the spokesperson wrote.

“I just want justice for my son, my 14-year-old baby, my honor student who’s dead and gone, who I have to go visit at the graveyard,” expressed Clayton Winston.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers can remain anonymous.

