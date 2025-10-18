Another round of anti-Trump No Kings protests to sweep Virginia, North Carolina

Another round of "No Kings" demonstrations are planned to take place across the nation on Saturday, with protesters gathering to oppose the Trump administration's actions.

Just like in June, demonstrations are planned to take place in multiple cities in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

In response to the anti-Trump protests, Gov. Glenn Youngkin activated the National Guard as a means to ensure the gatherings remain peaceful.

Youngkin stressed his belief in the "fundamental right to free speech and peaceful assembly," but said that any destruction of property, vandalism, looting, violence, or disruption of traffic will not be tolerated.

There were no reported incidents of violence nor vandalism at the June 14 protests in Hampton Roads.

"I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," President Donald Trump previously told CBS News when asked about the June "No Kings" protests.

Chesapeake, Va. — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Protesters are gathering at 100 Volvo Parkway to take part in the "No Kings" demonstrations. Organizers have previously said over 400 people registered to participate.

Edenton, N.C. — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Chowan County Courthouse on 101 S Broad Street will be the site for the "No Kings" protest.

Kitty Hawk, N.C. — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Protesters will gather at 6010 N Croatan Highway for the demonstration.

Machipongo, Va. — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The demonstration on the Eastern Shore will be held at 12168 Lankford Highway.

Williamsburg, Va. — 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Local candidates, educators, and even live music will be featured at this demonstration. Protestors will gather at the Williamsburg/James City County Courthouse.

Elizabeth City, N.C. — 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

This event will be held at 222 N Water Street, which is north of Elizabeth City State University, near the Pasquotank River.

Virginia Beach, Va. — 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This gathering will take place at the Town Center Fountain Plaza.

Protesters plan to walk down Bank Street after rallying at the Town Center fountain. Numerous local organizers are slated to speak and chant at the demonstration — local folk musician Jim Newsom will also perform at the event.

Newport News, Va. — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"No Kings" protesters will gather at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Oyster Point Road on the side near Tech Center.

