Car remains in water off Virginia Beach pier; ignites mental health discussion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The retrieval of a car that went off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier on Saturday has been delayed yet again.

“We have been advised by Crofton Industries that conditions are not suitable today for recovery operations," Virginia Beach Police Department wrote on Thursday. "They are monitoring the weather and there are indicators they may be able to attempt to retrieve the vehicle tomorrow.”

On Sunday, professional salvage divers from Crofton Industries and a salvage barge were used to try to recover the car, police said. Dangerous water conditions raised diver safety concerns and issues with keeping the salvage barge stable.

On Tuesday, police shared that they’re working to learn if a missing male is somehow connected to the car that drove off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier.

VBPD wrote the following in a statement:

“Though we have indicators these cases are related, at this time, we are unable to confirm this missing person is associated with the car that still has to be recovered. The ROV HAS NOT been able to discern if the submerged vehicle has a license plate attached.Once the vehicle is recovered, we will need the local office of the Medical Examiner to confirm identity of any occupant(s). The ongoing recovery efforts remain focused on reuniting any occupant(s) with their loved ones and maintaining the integrity of the investigation.”

At the boardwalk, a tribute of flowers, stuffed animals, and signs has grown. The signs talk about suicide awareness. One starts with “It’s hard to convince someone that life is beautiful.”

The incident caught the attention of Carla See, a mother who just laid her son to rest. She said her son, Zach McKain, was an active duty sailor who died by suicide on Jan. 16.

“We walk down here on the pier and we see something tragic has happened to another family,” See told News 3 reporter Angela Bohon. “I just feel for that family. And I know the pain that they are experiencing. I know it."

Though her heart hurts for the family and friends impacted by this tragedy, See finds some comfort in knowing that people are talking about mental health and suicide prevention.

“People don’t know what to say, but we know their hearts are breaking as well, because one person touches so many lives, and they just don’t realize it,” See stated. “We’re seeing the outpouring of love and friendship of people we never met until we came here to Virginia Beach to celebrate him.”

Again, we do not know the exact circumstances of this incident, but it has brought up conversations about suicide prevention.

If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, we encourage you to use the following resources: 988 - Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.